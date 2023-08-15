Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Calgary Police Service (CPS), in the name of public safety, is informing the public about the release of a high-risk offender.
Calgary resident Daniel Christopher Leonard, 45, has been released into the city after serving a 28-month sentence for sexual assault, according to a Tuesday press release.
CPS said Leonard has multiple convictions for sexual assault, indecent acts, and failing to comply with probation, which have resulted in jail sentences. It said the majority of his crimes have occurred in Red Deer, Edmonton; and Calgary and targeted women who were unknown to him.
Leonard will be monitored by the CPS High Risk Offender Program.
He is described as 5-ft., 11-ins. tall, 195 lbs., with brown eyes and bald.
CPS said it was releasing the information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, because it believes it is in the public interest to inform community members about his release.
People are advised the intent of this process is to enable them to take suitable precautionary measures and not embark on any form of vigilante action.
Leonard was deported to Canada from the United States in 2013 after serving two years and four months in an American prison.
He was working as a human resources manager at a water park resort in Washington when he began making thousands of harassing calls to women.
He disguised his voice and sexually threatened women, using an internet phone spoofing service to place his calls.
Leonard was sentenced to two years in prison in 2014 after he sexually assaulted two women near the University of Alberta and exposed himself to another in Red Deer.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one count of failing to comply with his probation.
He was arrested after knocking down two women and sexually assaulting them near the University of Alberta in Edmonton.
CPS informed the public about a high-risk sexual predator who had been let out into the city in January.
