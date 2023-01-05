Shaun Gerard Desruisseaux

Calgary police are informing the public about a high-risk sexual predator who has been let out into the city. 

Convicted sex offender Shaun Gerard Desruisseaux, 43, was released into Calgary on statutory release after serving two-thirds of a 15-year sentence for a series of sexual assaults against strangers, according to a Thursday press release. 

