Calgary police are informing the public about a high-risk sexual predator who has been let out into the city.
Convicted sex offender Shaun Gerard Desruisseaux, 43, was released into Calgary on statutory release after serving two-thirds of a 15-year sentence for a series of sexual assaults against strangers, according to a Thursday press release.
The release said Desruisseaux committed his crimes between 2008 to 2011 in southern Alberta and Saskatchewan. It said he targeted women and a teenager who were unknown to him.
Desruisseaux is subject to statutory release conditions and will be supervised by Correctional Service of Canada (CSC). Calgary police will support its partners at CSC as necessary.
Desruisseaux is described as five ft., 11 in. tall, 235 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Calgary police said it is issuing the information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, because it believes it is in the public interest to inform community members about his release.
Community members are advised the intent of this process is to enable them to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action.
Calgary police informed the public in October about high-risk sex offender Brian Keith Davey, 66, being let out into the city.
Davey was released into Calgary after serving a two-year jail sentence for invitation to sexual touching of a minor.
He had three previous convictions for sexual interference of a minor and invitation to sexual touching that resulted in custodial sentences. He has previous convictions for committing gross indecency and indecent acts.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
