Calgary public school board says no to 'pride parade' while Edmonton public school board is all in

Two different Alberta school boards have surprising answers as to whether they will be participating in both the Edmonton and Calgary "pride parades" at the end of August and early September.In light of CTV News reporting on Monday the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) would not be participating in the city's "Capital Pride Parade" on August 30, the Western Standard asked both the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) and the Edmonton Public School Board's (EPSB) whether they would be taking part in their respective cities' "pride parades."The CBE stated it will not be participating in Calgary's parade, which occurs during the school year on September 6.According to a CBE spokesperson, CBE as an organization "does not participate in parades, including the Calgary Pride Parade on September 6.".However, they claim to "recognize[s] Pride Season."As for EPSB, they revealed to the Western Standard they will be participating in Edmonton's parade on August 22, despite the fact that school does not begin until September 1.According to an EPSB document from a board meeting in 2019, "More than 200 EPSB staff, students, families, and trustees participate in the Edmonton Pride Parade each year."Though the CBE has stated they do not participate in parade events, their teachers may be attending, with the funding of their union backing them..The Alberta Teachers Association (ATA) announced in September it had given money for registration to the teacher union's Calgary city district, ATA Calgary Public Local No. 38, to participate in Calgary's "pride parade" last year."Representing the local in the parade were Stephani Clements, the local’s president, and Kalyn MacAskill, the local’s Diversity, Equity and Human Rights Committee chair," they stated.The Edmonton school board held their own "pride weeks" for their schools to participate in.EPSB held theirs between June 1 and 5, they claimed activities would "look different in every school" but included "posters or artwork around the school, student-led activities or initiatives, and art activities like rainbow chalk or paint."The CBE does not have a "pride week" listed on its website.