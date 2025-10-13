Calgary pushes creative economic growth with Games Kiln launch

Calgary is taking a major step forward in supporting Alberta’s growing video game industry with the launch of the Calgary Games Kiln, a program aimed at accelerating early-stage game development and strengthening the local creative economy.“The Calgary Games Kiln is a step forward in continuing to diversify and build resiliency in Calgary’s creative economy,” said Brad Parry, President and CEO of Calgary Economic Development (CED) and CEO of the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF).“As global trends and new technologies change how content is created and distributed, this initiative will give local creators the tools they need for their games to stand out in a crowded global marketplace.”The Kiln is the pilot program for the previously announced Calgary Games Studio Foundry, which was one of the recommendations of Calgary’s Creative Economy Strategy and one of five programs that received a combined $3 million in funding in 2024 from PrairiesCan, the Government of Alberta, the City of Calgary, and the Edmonton Screen Industries Office.Hosted at Platform Calgary, the 12-month program is run by Nordicity and Jason Della Rocca, Co-founder of Execution Labs, in collaboration with CED, Platform Calgary, and the Calgary Game Developers Association (CGDA).“This program will be laser-focused on generating market traction and showing evidence that real players want what Calgary studios are creating,” said Jason Della Rocca, Senior Associate, Nordicity, and Venture Partner, Griffin Gaming Partners.“This is not a ‘bums-in-seats’ and make-everyone-feel-nice thing — we are going for real economic impact.”.The global video game market is projected to exceed US$424 billion by 2033, creating intense competition for creators who must not only design exciting games but also demonstrate market demand and secure investment.The Kiln is expected to engage 600 developers, support 25 full-time positions, and raise $3.95 million in funding.Through funding and mentorship, the Kiln aims to address these issues and help local game-makers cement their intellectual property (IP) and build commercially viable projects that are ready for a competitive global market.The Kiln’s first cohort features five Calgary-based game studios — Grizzly Moose Games (BioRogue); Nice Axe Games (Kali and Ko); Fortress Games (Zero State Agent); Spacehabs (Spacehabs Simulator); and Braveshell Studio (Storm Sphere).The five game projects span genres from sci-fi rogue-likes to space ecosystem simulators, reflecting the diversity and innovation of Calgary’s game sector.Participants in the cohort will be taking their games from a concept to a commercially viable IP.“These projects have great commercial potential — and they’re only the tip of the iceberg,” said Nordicity CEO Kristian Roberts..Fortress Games, led by 41-year-old David Case, Co-Founder and Creative Director, exemplifies how the Kiln is helping Calgary-based studios grow and prepare their products for a highly competitive market.A lifelong gamer, Case has over 15 years of experience as a marketer, communicator, and graphic designer, and has long been interested in game creation.He started the company during the COVID-19 pandemic with his business partner and brother-in-law, Anthony Masleck, CEO of Fortress Games.“Neither of us had technical skills, so we connected with the Calgary game community to find collaborators, hire talent, and get advice,” Case told the Western Standard.The team heard about the Kiln through the CGDA and a connection with Jason Della Rocca.“[Della Rocca] knew what we were working on and that we had secured previous funding through the Canada Media Fund,” Case said.“He asked us to come pitch, and that’s how we got involved.”Currently, Fortress Games has a playable prototype of their project — Zero State Agent, an open-world survival game — but one of the main aims Case is looking to the Kiln for is help refining how the project is presented to investors and publishers.“The Kiln will help us focus on the pitch rather than the game itself. It’s about presenting our game as a sustainable, creative business with long-term potential,” he said.Case added that success for his studio would mean delivering a highly playable vertical slice and a focused trailer that communicates the vision and emotional core of the game.“Calgary has a huge opportunity... With local talent, remote work capabilities, and an active community like the CGDA, we can carve out a space for ourselves globally. Everything we’re doing builds toward that.”.Grizzly Moose Games CEO Arya Vatan-Abadi told the Western Standard that being selected for the program was a major milestone for his team, as they have been developing their project BioRogue “part-time over the past two years.”“The program’s funding, mentorship, networking, and exposure will help us take a significant step forward — from refining our demo to deepening player validation, which we believe will be key to securing full production funding from publishers and investors,” he said.“We’re especially thrilled to learn from industry leaders such as Jason Della Rocca, and to build lasting, collaborative relationships with the other inspiring studios in our cohort.”With the first cohort soon to begin the program, the Kiln is a sign that Calgary’s video gaming and e-sports sector is ready to grow and compete on the world stage.