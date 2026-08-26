Calgary removes tributes to Parker Wells, citing city bylaws and maintenance rules

The City of Calgary says tributes honouring Parker Wells have been removed from public spaces under established maintenance practices and city bylaws, while acknowledging the memorials were created by grieving community members.The city issued a statement recognizing the flowers, cards, stuffed animals and other tributes that appeared following Parker's death.“The tributes that have been created in the days and weeks since Parker's passing reflect the care, compassion and sense of community that many have felt in response to this tragedy,” the city said.Doug Morgan, chief operating officer of City Services, said officials understand why Calgarians created the memorials.“We understand the desire to remember Parker and the importance these tributes hold for many people,” Morgan said. “We recognize that everyone grieves differently and that these memorials were created with heartfelt intentions.”The city said temporary memorials in parks are generally allowed to remain for a short period before being removed.Flowers, cards and stuffed animals may be offered to a family when appropriate, officials said.The city said memorial items exposed to weather can deteriorate and eventually create maintenance and safety concerns.Other tributes considered graffiti under municipal bylaws are removed under the city's normal procedures.“Although Administration understands the intent behind the Parker tributes, they have been removed in accordance with established operating practices,” the city said.“Their removal does not diminish the significance of his memory or the community’s desire to honour him.”.Officials said the city has a responsibility to manage public spaces consistently while treating people affected by Parker's death with compassion and respect.Those most directly affected by the removal were notified beforehand and expressed no concerns, according to the city.The city suggested Calgarians wanting to create a lasting tribute consider pursuing a permanent memorial.“While temporary memorials can provide an important outlet for community grief in the immediate aftermath of a loss, permanent memorials offer an enduring way to honour and remember someone over time,” the city said.Administration said it can provide guidance on the requirements and approval process for establishing a permanent memorial.“While the methods used to honour Parker may vary, the compassion and care behind them are clear,” Morgan said.“We will continue to approach this situation with respect for those grieving while applying our responsibilities fairly and consistently.”