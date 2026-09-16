News

Calgary restaurant is Canada’s sole entry on world’s top pizzeria list

A Calgary restaurant has been named one of the top pizzerias in the world for the third consecutive year and is the only Canadian establishment to make the list.
A Calgary restaurant has been named one of the top pizzerias in the world for the third consecutive year and is the only Canadian establishment to make the list.Courtesy of Pizza Culture
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Calgary
Food
Restaurants
Restaurant
Pizza
Pizza Culture
Calgary restaurant
50 Top Pizza
Jeremy Hube
pizzeria
pizzerias
calgary food
neapolitan-style pizza
best restaurants
yycfood
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news