Calgary restaurant is Canada’s sole entry on world’s top pizzeria list

CALGARY — A Calgary restaurant has been named one of the top pizzerias in the world for the third consecutive year and is the only Canadian establishment to make the list.Pizza Culture, located on Edmonton Tr. placed 80th in the annual world rankings compiled by 50 Top Pizza — an independent Italian guide that anonymously evaluates pizzerias based on their food, creativity, drink menu, service, and atmosphere..Jeremy Hube, the restaurant’s owner, said he was “incredibly proud” that Pizza Culture was once again recognized “among the top 100 pizzerias in the world — and as the top pizzeria in Canada.”“To be recognized once is an honour. To return to the list year after year is something I will never take for granted. This recognition belongs to our entire team — and it belongs to you — our guests, suppliers, partners, friends and extended Pizza Culture family. Thank you for your continued support and for believing in us.”Hube opened Pizza Culture — which specializes in Neapolitan-style pizza — in 2020, and the restaurant has been a hotspot for local culinary enthusiasts ever since.The restaurant makes its dough with double-zero flour imported from Italy..Instead of refrigerating it, the restaurant naturally leavens the dough using a sourdough starter that has been continuously refreshed for roughly a decade.Other ingredients, such as buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, and olive oil, are also imported from Europe, and a custom wood-fired Stefano Ferrara oven shipped straight from Naples is at the centre of the restaurant’s operations.The oven reaches up to 900°F, allowing it to bake a pizza within 60 to 90 seconds.50 Top Pizza praised Pizza Culture for delivering an authentic Neapolitan product, saying the dough was “soft and elastic, exactly as a Neapolitan pizza should be.”.The guide also recommended the Napoli 3.0 pizza, topped with anchovies, marinated cherry tomatoes and oregano, calling it a “real delight, thanks to the perfect combination of dough and ingredients.”It went on to praise the restaurant’s informal but welcoming atmosphere, attentive service, wine selection and use of high-quality ingredients.While Pizza Culture was the only Canadian establishment on the list, pizzerias across Europe, the US and Asia dominated the leaderboard. Napoli on the Road of London, England, took the top spot, while Una Pizza Napoletana in New York and Confine in Milan, Italy, finished second and third, respectively.