Calgary river flood season begins with new Sunnyside barrier in place for 2026

Calgary has officially entered its 2026 river flood season, with city officials confirming enhanced protections are now in place for vulnerable inner-city communities, including a newly completed flood barrier shielding Sunnyside and Hillhurst.
Mid-May through mid-July marks the period when river flooding is most likely in the city, and officials say the municipality has now finished its annual preparedness work and moved into 24/7 monitoring of river levels, weather systems and mountain snowmelt conditions.
While this winter saw above-average snowfall in the Rockies, city engineers say that alone is not considered a major flood risk factor.
River engineering leader Sandy Davis said the most significant driver of flooding in the region is heavy rainfall upstream rather than snowmelt.
“Snowmelt typically accounts for less than 20% of the river flow during a flood event,” Davis said. “High mountain snowpack is actually a good indicator that the Bow and Elbow Rivers will maintain strong flow this spring and summer, which is good news for Calgary’s water supply.”
Davis added that the city is prepared to respond quickly if conditions change.
“We’re ready to respond if we need to, to keep Calgarians safe and to protect critical infrastructure, vital community services, the environment and our economy,” she said. “The City’s annual flood preparations are complete and we’re on duty, monitoring weather and river conditions closely over the next few months.”
A key new addition to Calgary’s flood defence system this year is the Sunnyside Flood Barrier, which is now functionally complete and designed to protect against a 1-in-100-year flood event.
The 2.4-kilometre system includes permanent concrete and metal flood walls, along with temporary barrier sections that can be deployed across roads and pathways during emergencies to seal remaining gaps.
City officials say the project not only improves flood protection but also enhances riverfront public space.
Martin Pritchard, manager of Linear Infrastructure Delivery, said the work was designed to balance safety with community use of the river corridor.
“We’re strengthening flood resiliency along the river while investing in the spaces people use every day through pathway improvements, new seating areas and gathering spaces,” Pritchard said.
“This work creates more connected spaces and preserves important memorial features that are part of Calgary’s history.”
While the barrier is now operational for the 2026 flood season, some restoration and public realm construction work will continue, with full completion expected in fall 2026.
The Sunnyside project follows last year’s completion of the Springbank Reservoir, another major flood mitigation structure intended to reduce risk along the Elbow River.
City officials are also reminding residents that flooding cannot be fully prevented and urging caution around riverbanks during spring runoff, when fast-moving water can cause erosion and unstable ground conditions.
Calgarians in flood-prone areas are being encouraged to take preparedness steps, including reviewing risk maps, preparing emergency plans and staying informed through daily river condition updates and alerts.
Residents can access flood information and preparedness tools through the city’s flood information portal.