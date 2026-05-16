Calgary river flood season begins with new Sunnyside barrier in place for 2026

Calgary has officially entered its 2026 river flood season, with city officials confirming enhanced protections are now in place for vulnerable inner-city communities, including a newly completed flood barrier shielding Sunnyside and Hillhurst.

Mid-May through mid-July marks the period when river flooding is most likely in the city, and officials say the municipality has now finished its annual preparedness work and moved into 24/7 monitoring of river levels, weather systems and mountain snowmelt conditions.

While this winter saw above-average snowfall in the Rockies, city engineers say that alone is not considered a major flood risk factor.

River engineering leader Sandy Davis said the most significant driver of flooding in the region is heavy rainfall upstream rather than snowmelt.

“Snowmelt typically accounts for less than 20% of the river flow during a flood event,” Davis said. “High mountain snowpack is actually a good indicator that the Bow and Elbow Rivers will maintain strong flow this spring and summer, which is good news for Calgary’s water supply.”

Davis added that the city is prepared to respond quickly if conditions change.

“We’re ready to respond if we need to, to keep Calgarians safe and to protect critical infrastructure, vital community services, the environment and our economy,” she said. “The City’s annual flood preparations are complete and we’re on duty, monitoring weather and river conditions closely over the next few months.”