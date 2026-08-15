Calgary, Rocky View County and Canada Infrastructure Bank advance Prairie Economic Gateway

The City of Calgary and Rocky View County have signed a new agreement with the Canada Infrastructure Bank to move the proposed Prairie Economic Gateway trade and logistics hub closer to construction.The three parties announced a project acceleration memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at advancing engineering, financing and infrastructure planning for the project east of Calgary.The agreement establishes a framework for Calgary, Rocky View County and the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) to assess the commercial, technical and financial feasibility of public off-site infrastructure needed for future development.The latest agreement follows an early-stage MOU signed by the three organizations in early 2025 that explored potential CIB participation in the project.Officials say the new agreement moves the Gateway into a more detailed due diligence phase examining infrastructure requirements, financing and project delivery before decisions on construction are made.Prairie Economic Gateway is planned as a rail-anchored inland port and multimodal logistics hub in Rocky View County east of Calgary.The project would be located within Canada's Prairie Core Trade Corridor along the CPKC mainline.Calgary and Rocky View County are leading the project in partnership with private-sector rail and development partners.The municipalities say the Gateway is intended to increase trade infrastructure capacity, address first-mile and last-mile transportation constraints and improve the reliability of Canadian supply chains.Supporters also say the development could attract private spending, create industrial development and jobs and strengthen the Calgary region's position as a transportation and logistics hub.“This agreement with the Canada Infrastructure Bank is an important step toward finalizing the infrastructure investments needed to unlock new trade, logistics and industrial development, create jobs and strengthen Calgary’s competitiveness,” said Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas.“By working with our regional partners and the Canada Infrastructure Bank, we are building the foundation for sustainable long-term growth that benefits residents, businesses and the broader regional economy.”.Rocky View County Reeve Sunny Samra called the project a “generational opportunity” for the region.“Prairie Economic Gateway is a generational opportunity to attract investment, create jobs and strengthen Rocky View County’s position as a trade and transportation hub,” said Samra.“This MOU reflects our strong partnership with The City of Calgary and our shared commitment to responsible planning and investment. The Canada Infrastructure Bank’s expertise will help us assess the infrastructure needs and financing options required to bring this vision to life.”The municipalities describe the Gateway as a shovel-ready project designed to enable rail-served industrial development and economic diversification.The proposed inland port would be supported by private-sector spending and is intended to extend Canada's trade infrastructure beyond congested seaports and into the Prairies.No construction timeline or final financing commitment was announced as part of the MOU.