Calgary sandhill crane survives deadly illness thanks to heroic veterinary team

A sandhill crane named Memphis has survived a life-threatening bout of avian botulism thanks to the coordinated efforts of veterinarians, animal care staff, and university professionals across Canada.Memphis, hatched in June 2019 at the Wilder Institute, showed sudden signs of weakness and incoordination last month at the Archibald Biodiversity Centre. Testing for common viral diseases was negative, but his symptoms pointed to botulism, a potentially fatal condition linked to an outbreak at nearby Namaka Lake. With sandhill cranes living 20–25 years in human care, staff knew time was critical.With no antitoxin commercially available for birds in Canada, the Animal Health team explored every possible option. .After local equine veterinary clinics and Alberta Health Services were unable to provide treatment, the team reached out to a colleague at the University of Calgary Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. That vet, visiting the Ontario Veterinary College in Guelph, arranged the purchase of the only remaining 500 ml bag of equine botulism antitoxin plasma. The plasma was shipped overnight to Calgary, and Memphis received a carefully monitored 5 ml intravenous dose.The response was almost immediate. Within 24 hours, Memphis began regaining strength. Over the next several days, the team implemented supportive therapies, including slings and aqua therapy, to help him recover mobility. Within four days, he could stand and began eating on his own. After two weeks of intensive care, Memphis returned to the Archibald Biodiversity Centre, nearly fully recovered.“Memphis’ recovery is a testament to the power of collaborative partnerships and swift action,” said Dr. Doug Whiteside, head veterinarian at the Wilder Institute. Caitlin Slade, Animal Care Manager, added that his survival underscores why the team dedicates itself to animal care.From a chick hatched in 2019 to a survivor of a deadly illness, Memphis’ story highlights the lengths Canadians will go to protect wildlife and ensure animals have the chance to live full lives.