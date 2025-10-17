Calgary sees three pedestrian deaths in 24 hours

Calgary is grappling with its third pedestrian fatality in just one day after an elderly woman was struck and killed Thursday evening in the southwest community of Woodlands.The woman, in her 80s, was crossing Woodpark Blvd. S.W. at 117 Ave. S.W. around 8:30 p.m. when a 2016 Subaru BRZ, driven by a 20-year-old man, hit her. She died at the scene. Police say impairment is not suspected, though speed is being investigated. The driver was uninjured and remained on site.The latest death brings Calgary’s total fatal collisions for 2025 to 30, surpassing last year’s 10-year high. Eleven of those involved pedestrians..“Three people have died in preventable collisions in just 24 hours,” said Staff Sgt. Andy Woodward of the Calgary Police Service Traffic Unit. “This is a trend we cannot allow to continue. Shorter daylight hours make it more important than ever to stay alert and adjust our habits. Drive according to conditions, respect speed limits, and watch for pedestrians and vehicles, especially near intersections.”Police urge all Calgarians to take extra care during October, designated Pedestrian Safety Month, as they continue to work with the city on the Safer Mobility Plan with the goal of Vision Zero — mobility free of fatalities and major injuries.Anyone with information about the Woodlands crash is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers by phone, online, or via app.