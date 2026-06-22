Calgary senior charged with manslaughter after 67-year-old killed in Tomkins Park

A 68-year-old Calgary man has been charged with manslaughter following a fatal assault in Tomkins Park over the weekend.Calgary police were called to the park in the 800 block of 17 Ave. S.W. at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of an assault.When officers arrived, they found a man in medical distress. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken into custody.Police have since charged Danny James Turkitch, 68, with manslaughter in connection with the death.An autopsy conducted Monday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the victim as Howard Gordon Hunter, 67.Turkitch is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 24.Investigators are continuing to seek information about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.