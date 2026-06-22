Calgary Stampede 2026: Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary police team up to crack down on tent disorder

The Alberta government is expanding law enforcement efforts at this year's Calgary Stampede, announcing a new partnership between the Alberta Sheriffs and the Calgary Police Service aimed at tackling disorderly behaviour around some of the event's busiest party venues.Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said Alberta Sheriffs Chief Sat Parhar and Calgary Police Service Chief Katie McLellan will sign a memorandum of understanding this week that will see officers from both agencies working together during the 2026 Stampede.According to Ellis, the agreement marks the first time in Stampede history that Alberta Sheriffs and Calgary police will formally partner through an MOU to provide enhanced enforcement during the annual event.Under the agreement, a joint team of sheriffs and police officers will patrol and monitor Stampede tents, including venues such as Cowboys, with a focus on ensuring patrons act safely and responsibly both inside and outside event grounds.The province says the additional enforcement presence is intended to address complaints from residents living near Stampede-related festivities.Ellis pointed to concerns raised last year about property damage, public disorder and excessive intoxication spilling into surrounding neighbourhoods."As Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas stated last year, several hundreds of people brought complaints to city hall last year such as property damage, disorder, and excessive intoxication spilling into nearby neighborhoods," Ellis said in a statement..He said the government is prepared to take additional measures to maintain public safety during the 10-day event."This kind of nonsense is unacceptable," Ellis said. "That's why we're expanding our law enforcement presence to protect nearby residents and ensure all Calgarians and visitors have an enjoyable Stampede experience."The minister said the province will continue working with local authorities to keep Calgary's downtown core safe throughout the Stampede.The Calgary Stampede is scheduled to begin July 3 and is expected to draw more than one million visitors from across Alberta and around the world.