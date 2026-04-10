Calgary Stampede canvas auction sees historic $6 million haul

CALGARY — Calgary’s business elite opened their wallets in a big way Thursday night, spending a record $6.075 million at the 2026 Calgary Stampede Canvas Auction, a surge that underscores continued corporate backing for one of Alberta’s most iconic — and controversial — traditions.The total shattered previous highs, climbing by $2.235 million over 2025 and locking in sponsorships for all 27 drivers set to compete in this year’s Rangeland Derby.Leading the charge was Bar L5 Ranch, which placed a record $550,000 bid on veteran driver Rae Croteau Jr. — the highest single bid in the auction’s history.Stampede officials framed the result as a sign of deep-rooted support from Calgary’s corporate community, even as scrutiny of the sport persists in some quarters.“What stood out tonight was not just the level of spend, but the pride and passion behind it,” said Stuart O’Connor. “The Canvas Auction reflects the deep connection between our business community and chuckwagon racing.”The annual auction pairs companies with drivers, giving sponsors the right to display their branding on chuckwagon canvases throughout Stampede, while also offering exclusive access to the barns and race operations.For drivers, the financial backing is more than symbolic. Croteau said the record-setting bid will ripple through every aspect of his season.“At the end of the day, it means it’s time to win,” he said. “This kind of support sets you up for the year — buying horses, building depth, sourcing feed — it even helps get the kids to hockey in the winter.”The strong showing comes as the Calgary Stampede prepares for its 2026 run, now just 85 days away. Organizers say limited advertising opportunities may still be available, as some winning bidders opt to release unused race nights.The chuckwagon races remain a centrepiece of the Stampede’s evening program, drawing thousands of spectators and millions in corporate spend each year, reinforcing their place as both a cultural touchstone and an economic driver in Alberta.The 2026 Stampede runs July 3–12, with tickets already on sale for the Rangeland Derby and Evening Show.