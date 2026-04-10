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Calgary Stampede canvas auction sees historic $6 million haul

Rae Croteau Jr.
Rae Croteau Jr. Courtesy of the Calgary Stampede
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Yyc
Calgary
Auction
Calgary Stampede
Rodeo
Rangeland Derby
Rae Croteau Jr
Bar L5 Ranch
Stuart O'Connor

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