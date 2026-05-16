GUT BUSTERS: Calgary Stampede reveals the 2026 Midway Foods

The Calgary Stampede has just released their food features for the 2026 Midway and it's sure to be one wild selection.Since the Stampede's start in 1923, a wide selection of food and treats have been a staple within the weeks of events. The Stampede is always on top with a variety of options to satisfy guest's cravings, while they are seeing their favourite artist and dawning cowboy boots.From unique bites and refreshing beverages to sweet and salty treats, there's something for everyone this coming stampede season!.24K Matcha Minis. Golden cinnamon sugar mini donuts are topped with smooth matcha drizzle and sprinkled with edible gold flakes.These can be found in Cin City Donuts & Lemon Heaven Beverages - Booth #2081.Amsterdam Cone Fries.It's a tower of five lb. cone of fresh-cut fries, loaded with shredded Gruyère cheese, topped with a béchamel sauce, and finished with a truffle mayo drizzleThese can be located at The Poutine King - Booth #2007..Area 51 Taco Burger. A UFO-shaped Doritos and cheese-crusted burger bun is loaded with some bold Mexican flavours: seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, jalapeños, shredded lettuce, a mango slice drenched in chamoy and Tajín, finished with a drizzle of cilantro-lime "alien sauce."This is located at The Burger Joint - Booth #3006..Bacon Lasso'd Mars Bar. The classic Mars bar is wrapped with thick-cut bacon and deep fried until golden brown, then topped with caramel drizzle and bacon bits.Located at Bacon Nation - Booth #2030..BBQ Rib Cookie. The cookie is baked with a piece of barbeque rib in the middle and is served with a side of BBQ sauce. This is located at Craig's Cookies Calgary - Booth #R15..Big Buckin' Lemonade.A six litre ladel with fresh lemons, ice, and the right amount of sweetness, this is the largest drink of the features.Located at Family Squeezed Lemonade - Booths #2070/2054/3005..Blue Coconut Cloud Matcha.The Okotoks-based brand brings an earthy matcha combined with sweet blue coconut cold foam for a lovely blend. Find this at Covet Sips + Sweets - Booth #FM006..Brazilian Whipped Limeade. Soft serve ice cream and fresh lime juice are blended to a whipped treat. This is located at Drink a Fruit - Booth #2040..The Brumby Wrangler. The drink combines Sprite, smoky chipotle, pineapple syrup and dragon fruit, then topped with Tajín.Located at Cool Drinks - Booth #R2..This Buldak-Stuffed Grilled Cheese.Stuffed with Buldak ramen and spices, it's smushed together between two toasty bread slices. This is located at Melt Town Grilled Cheese - Booth #2043..Butter Chicken Birria Tacos.The slow cooked butter chicken is stuffed in a cheesy-style birria taco, then topped with onion & cilantro and served with a traditional consommé dip.Located at Mexican Street Food - Booth #R5..The Butter Drizzled Vanilla Soft Serve. Vanilla soft serve is topped with melted butter and flaky sea salt, making it smooth with a bit of crunch. This is located at Summerland Soft Serve - Booth #1002..Candied Grapes.Fresh grapes are given a candy coating them rolled in Jolly Ranchers, Nerds and other candies.Located at Candy Fruit Fusion - Booth #R13..Candied Pickles. The pickle is put on a stick and dipped in candy coating, topped with more candy for extra crunch. Located at Candy Fruit Fusion - Booth #R13..The Charcoal Fish.Fried fish is added onto a fresh charcoal bun and topped with pink tartar sauce, jalapeños, kimchi, and crunchy slaw.This can be found at Fish & Chick - Booth #3015..Cheesecake Taco. A chocolate-dipped sweet dessert shell is filled with cheesecake and topped with fresh strawberry slices. The handheld treat can be located at Granny’s Cheesecake - Booth #2059..The Cheesy Saddle Slice. A pizza slice is dipped in corn dog batter and dusted with Cheetos seasoning, then deep-fried till golden. The trio comes in three flavours: classic, creamy garlic and pickle, and creamy garlic and pepperoni.Located at the Pizza 73 - Booth #2021..Chicken Shawarma Mac.Mac and cheese is topped with halal-certified shawarma chicken, cabbage carrot slaw, dill pickles and a tangy garlic white sauce.Located at Ogopogo Mac & Cheese - Booth #2005..Chili Cheese Corn Dog.The corn dog is split open and loaded with chili and melted cheese and can be optionally topped with chives. Located at Libbertt’s Corn Dogs - Booth #2006..Chili Cheese Dog Pizza. Chili is the sauce base, layered with a cheddar and mozzarella combo, crushed chips and drizzled with cheese sauce.Located at Bow Tie Pizza - Booth #2033..Chocolate Pistachio Cheesecake Mini Donuts.Twelve mini donuts topped with pistachio cream cheese glaze, drizzled with chocolate glaze and finished with powdered sugar and dark chocolate curls.Located at Ogopogo Artisan Mini Donuts - Booth #2042..Cinna-dog. A deep-fried corndog is topped with sweet frosting and crushed Cinnamon Toast Crunch, making it savoury, sweet and crunchy.Located at Mini Coco's - Booth #1000..Coke Caesar. The non-alcoholic Caesar blends the iconic savoury, spices of the drink with a coke infusion, topped with a pickle and olive garnish.Located at Covet Sips + Sweets - Booth #2008/FM006..Cookies N Cream Korean Dog.The signature Korean dog stacked with a halal hot dog and mozzarella, is deep-fried in a crispy panko-cornflake crust and finished with a drizzle of sweet icing and crushed Oreos.Located at Korean Dogs - Booth #2034..Cosmic Funnel Cake. A hot funnel cake is dusted with powdered sugar, topped with purple drizzle icing and freeze-dried Skittles.Located at Rick's Elephant Ear/Funnel Cake - Booth #2001..Cotton Candy Cowgirl. The drink combines cotton candy Sprite, splash of vanilla cream, topped with strawberry cold foam and topped with cotton candy.Located at Dirty Sodaz - Booth #3009..Crab Rangoon Wonton Nachos. Crispy wontons are stuffed with creamy cream cheese crab filling and garnished with in-house sauces.Located at Wok This Way - Booth #2027..Crispy Ginger Beef Perogies.Potato-and-cheddar-filled perogies are loaded with sautéed onions and crispy ginger beef, topped with fresh green onions, cilantro, sesame seeds and a bold drizzle of chipotle mango mayo, finished with crunchy wonton strips and served with a side of sour cream.Located at International Perogies - Booth #2028..Crispy Queen.Coconut-crusted fried chicken is served inside a golden arepa (gluten-free), layered over fresh, crunchy coleslaw, topped with tangy pickles and a mango habanero sauce.Located at Arepas Ranch - Booth #3011..Crunchy Critter Corn in a Cup. Fresh corn is topped with crunchy dried mealworms, chili spice, lime zest and cheese.Located at Original Turkey Drumstick - Booth #2018..Crunchy Samosa Chaat.Crispy potato-and-pea samosas topped with chutneys, yogurt, juicy pomegranate and crunchy sev-a-street.Located at Mumbai Bites - Booth #2031..The Deep Fried Birria Taco Bombs.Traditional slow cooked birria beef mixed with shredded cheese and rolled into a corn tortilla, then deep fried until golden. Located at Mexican Street Food - Booth #R5..Deep Fried Butter Oreos.A hand-cut piece of butter is tucked between an Oreo, covered in batter and deep fried, then topped with more butter and icing sugar.Located at Drink a Fruit - Booth #2040..Deep Fried Street Corn.Corn is slow roasted, husked hot then dipped into batter and fried till golden brown.Drink a Fruit - Booth #2049..Dragon Balls.Sticky rice is combined with prawns, fresh herbs and mint, topped with a prawn tail.Viet Grill - Booth #R11..Dubai Pistachio Coconut Ice Cream.Pistachio soft serve is topped with crushed pistachios, strawberries and dark chocolate. Can be served in a cup, cone or coconut.Located at So Cute Ice Cream - Booth #3022..Dunkaroo Iced Latte.Inspired by the nostalgic treat, smooth coffee is topped with a sweet cold foam, sprinkles and a classic Dunkaroo cookie. This is located at Covet Sips + Sweets - Booth #FM006..Flamin Hot Turkey Drumstick.Turkey drumsticks are coated in a Flaming Hot Cheetos crust, served with choice of blue cheese or ranch dip.Located at The Original Turkey Drumstick - Booth #2018..Fried Frozen Watermelon.Watermelon pieces are frozen and dipped into a mini-doughnut batter, then topped with a strawberry sauce. Mr Pickle - Booth #2004/5001..Garlic Parm Twisted Pickle.A twisted pickle is battered and fried till golden, then topped with garlic aioli and parmesan cheese.Twisted Pickles - Booth #1003..Gluten Free Fried Oreos.A gluten free batter coats an Oreo cookie then fried till golden brown and topped with icing sugar.Located at Gluten Free Factory - Booth #2023..HANKKi Seoul Stampede Fries.A classic poutine is topped with sauteed kimchi, Korean-seasoned fried chicken and nutty sausage slices, then finished with an extra layer of melted cheddar and fresh green onions.Located at HANKKi - Booth #2029..Hash Brown Ice Cream Sandwich.Three hash brown patties are stacked with Oreo soft serve and topped with a whole Oreo cookie.This is located at Drink a Fruit - Booth #2040..Korean BBQ Poutine.A classic poutine is topped with topped with tender bulgogi sirloin beef, kimchi, fresh green onions, toasted sesame seeds, and gochujang mayo.Located at The Poutine King - Booth #2007..Kulfi Cream Bars.The traditional Indian frozen dessert is available in three flavours: mango, pistachio and classic malai.Located at Curry N Hurry - Booth #2009..Loosy Moosy Pizza.These slices are topped with artisan moose pepperoni, mozzarella, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, and fresh tomatoes.Located at Avatara Pizza - Booth #2082..Maki Sushi Corn Dog.Handmade sushi rice is pressed into seaweed and rolled around a jumbo chicken, beef or veggie dog, then rolled again in panko crumbs and fried till golden. Then topped with options of ginger, wasabi, spicy mayo, teriyaki drizzle and sesame seeds.This is located at Drink a Fruit - Booth #3010..Mango Chili Lime Waffle Pop.A fresh-baked waffle pop drizzled with a mango glaze, lime and white chocolate, then finished with Tajin spice.Located at Waffle Wagon - Booth #2055..Masago Salmon Giant Inari Sushi.A jumbo sweet-and-savoury inari pocket is loaded with sashimi-grade salmon, Japanese mayo and topped with orange masago.Located at Kachi Kachi - Booth #2000..Matcha Deep Fried Oreos.Oreos are dipped and fried in a matcha batter, then topped with icing sugar. Located at Funnel Cakes - Booth #2084..Meatball Sub Corn Dog.Meatballs and cheese are put on a stick then dipped in corndog batter and fried till golden brown.Located at Libbertt’s Concessions - Booth #2006..Pina Colada Churro Sundae.Churros are drizzled in a sweet sauce and rolled in coconut and pineapple chunks, then topped with a cloud of whipped cream, a cherry on top, and a beach umbrella.Located at Mi Churro - Booth #2010..Potato Sago Spiral - With Loaded Tex-Mex Edition.Mashed potatoes are pipped into circles then topped with sago and Tex-Mex flavours.Located at Freakk Fries - Booth #2050..Ramen Doughnut.Ramen and cheese are shaped and fried into a doughnut shape, topped with in-house sauces and chives.This can be found at Wok This Way - Booth #2027..Rib Wrangler Smoked Beef Ribs.Alberta beef back ribs are smoked with a root beer barbeque sauce and topped with a dill‑pickle ranch.Located at Barbeque Steak on a Bun - Booth #2039..Rick’s Blue Heat Takis Pickle Pizza.Homemade hand-tossed dough is spread with creamy dill sauce and melty fresh mozzarella, topped with dill pickles, and crispy blue heat Takis. Located at Rick's Pizza - Booth #2061/2090..Rockies’ Seasonal Bites.Flavours aligning with the four seasons are represented in this box: Avocado and Crab Tartare (spring), Lychee Shrimp Balls (summer), Seafood Lollipops (fall) and Mango Sticky Rice (winter).Located at Happy Fish - Booth #2016..Spam Fries.Spam is cut into fry-shaped strips, seasoned batter and fried, and served with a spicy mayo dip.These are located at Anything Spam - Booth #2003..Spicy Dill Pickle Cotton Candy.Cotton candy is infused with a spicy dill pickle flavouring.These can be found at CandyTime - Booth #2068/2080/2057..Spicy Margarita Wat-A-Melon.A non-alcoholic watermelon soft serve is topped with spices and sandwiched between two watermelon slices.Located at Drink a Fruit - Booth #2040..Stamp’N Dog.Boneless BBQ chicken is served on a soft focaccia bun with garlic mayo, drizzled with your choice of house-made sauces: mango tamarind, mint, Mumbai Bites signature or smoked lime and tequila.Located at Mumbai Bites - Booth #2031..Strawberry Matcha Funnel Cake.A matcha funnel cake is dusted with matcha powder and icing sugar, drizzled with a lush strawberry reduction, and topped with whipped cream.Located at Funnel Cakes - Booth #2084..Triple Chocolate Mini Donuts.Chocolate mini doughnuts are topped with chocolate syrup and chocolate Pocky sticks.These are located at Mini Donuts Factory - Booth #2048..Twister-Roni.Pepperoni and mozzarella are stacked on a stick and brushed with garlicky butter and topped with a drizzle of marinara sauce. Located at Big Coco's - Booth #2085..UFO Pickled Green Cheese Burger.A double patty smash burger, topped with green pickled flavour mozzarella & bacon jam, then sealed inside a UFO press for a custom alien stamp and served with a cheese dip.Located at Bacon Nation - Booth #2030..Wagyu Okonomiyaki Giant Senbei.A massive, freshly grilled rice cracker is loaded with premium wagyu beef, savoury sauces and flavours of Japanese okonomiyaki.This can be found at Kachi Kachi - Booth #2000..Western Brekkie.A sweet cornbread sugar cookie is mixed with pecans and bacon. Then topped with a maple buttercream and candied maple bacon bits.Located at Cool Drinks - Booth #R2..What The Duck.A duck breast is paired with a crispy fried century egg and garnished with fresh cucumber and scallions, then drizzled in sweet, savoury hoisin sauce and tucked inside a steamed bao bun.These are located at The Dumpling Hero - Booth #2035.