The Calgary Stampede announced Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen will lead the 2023 Stampede Parade. 

“Jeremy Hansen is a trailblazer who exemplifies the values of the Calgary Stampede,” said Calgary Stampede Board of Directors President and Chair Will Osler in a Wednesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Delby
Delby

He might exemplify the spirit of the stampede if he doesn't vote Democrat. Or has the stampede changed toward socialism as Calgary has done.

Edward S
Edward S

Looking forward to the next NASA blooper reel! Always good for a laugh!

