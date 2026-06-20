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Calgary startup sector surges into global rankings with $7 billion in economic value

Calgary’s technology sector has climbed rapidly up the global startup rankings, generating $7 billion in economic value over the past two and a half years and earning recognition as one of North America’s fastest-growing innovation hubs.
Calgary’s technology sector has climbed rapidly up the global startup rankings, generating $7 billion in economic value over the past two and a half years and earning recognition as one of North America’s fastest-growing innovation hubs.Courtesy of Platform Calgary
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Technology
Calgary Economic Development
Technological Innovation
Tech
platform calgary
calgary innovation coalition
startup genome
Global Entrepreneurship Network
headversity
Kelly Schmitt
JF Gauthier
tech hub
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Western Standard
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