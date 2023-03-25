Derek Smith

Derek Smith

The next Calgary civic election is more than two and-a-half years away (Oct. 20, 2025) but a Calgary man declared his candidacy for mayor, hoping to oust Jyoti Gondek.

“I wanted to make sure I had the time to prepare, that I had everything organized and in order and that I do my research because I don't like to go into something unaware of what my surroundings are or unprepared,” says Derek Smith, explaining why he declared so far out in front of the election.

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

I got his book for my Grandkids (and myself)[thumbup]

fpenner
fpenner

There are some people in town that are preparing to start a recall petition for her in a few weeks as well.

79f150xlt
79f150xlt

Excellent

free the west
free the west

So far I like the cut of his jib. Bravo for standing up.

Auxiliary_powered
Auxiliary_powered

[thumbup]

guest50
guest50

Where do I send a campaign donation?

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

