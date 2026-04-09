CALGARY STINKS! Fire Department sees surge in airport odour calls tied to spring thaw runoff ponds

The Calgary Fire Department says it is dealing with a sharp rise in emergency calls from communities near the Calgary International Airport, as seasonal spring thaw conditions release strong odours linked to stormwater runoff ponds on airport property.Officials with the Calgary Fire Department say the smell — often described as rotten eggs or similar to natural gas — has become a recurring issue each spring when glycol used in aircraft de-icing collects in stormwater ponds and is released as temperatures rise.Fire Chief Steve Dongworth said crews are now responding to more than 20 calls a day in some cases, with over 60 odour-related reports recorded in the past month. On Monday alone, one fire crew attended 15 separate calls during a single shift.“This can drain fire service resources in those areas, causing concern about our ability to provide consistent response times for other calls,” Dongworth said.Fire officials emphasize that while the odour can be unpleasant and alarming to residents, it is not considered hazardous. The issue typically intensifies during spring thaw when accumulated materials in stormwater systems are released..The fire department is urging residents living near the airport to consider the known source of the odour before calling 911, particularly when smells are outdoors and consistent with the seasonal pattern.However, officials continue to stress that 911 should be called immediately if residents suspect an indoor natural gas or propane leak, or if there is concern about a commercial gas release.The city says long-term mitigation is expected, with infrastructure upgrades at Calgary International Airport projected to be completed by 2027 to reduce the recurring odour issues that have affected surrounding neighbourhoods in recent years.Residents are also being reminded about basic safety measures, including proper propane storage and using “Click Before You Dig” services to avoid damaging underground utility lines.