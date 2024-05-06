Calgary teacher charged with historical sex attack against 14-year-old girl

Calgary police have charged a teacher with sexually assaulting a student more than 20 years ago.The girl was only 14-years-old at the time of the incidents."In 2023, the victim, who is now an adult, came forward to police to report multiple instances of sexual assault that occurred between 2000 and 2003, when her teacher at the time began an inappropriate relationship with her," said the Calgary Police Service in a news release Monday. "It is believed the sexual assaults started when the victim was 14 years old while attending École Sainte-Marguerite-Bourgeoys, and continued for several years after.""It is believed the teacher used his position of trust to befriend the victim and develop an ongoing sexual relationship with her. Several of the assaults are believed to have taken place in his vehicle and at his residence."Police have charged Mario Joseph Denis Arsenault, 54, of Levis, Que., with two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual assault.He will next appear in court on Thursday, June 6.“It takes immense courage for victims of sexual assault to come forward to police, especially when they experience exploitation by someone whom they trust,” says Staff Sgt. Tom Hanson of the CPS Sexual Assault Investigations Unit. “Young people cannot give free and informed consent for any sexual activity with a person in a position of trust and authority over them, regardless of whether they say they agree to it or not.” In Canada, there is no time limit on reporting a sexual assault. Anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault is encouraged to report it, even if many years have passed since the incident.Anyone with information about this incident, or similar incidents, is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:TALK: 1-800-222-8477TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.orgAPP: P3 Tips