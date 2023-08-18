Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The City of Calgary will continue to assist wildfire evacuees at two reception centres, providing access to accommodations and other supports for people and pets evacuating from the Northwest Territories.
“Our hearts go out to those affected by the wildfires in the Northwest Territories,” said Chris Miles, Calgary Airport Authority Vice-President, Operations and Infrastructure, in a Friday press release.
“We will continue supporting the Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), including having our teams in their Evacuee Reception Centre at the airport and all other partner organizations involved in the evacuation efforts.”
The City of Calgary said it received 1,269 evacuees arriving on 15 evacuee flights from Northwest Territories on Thursday and are expecting an additional 26 flights on Friday with about 2,300 people.
It said the CEMA has provided 495 hotel rooms for evacuees, but this number is evolving as evacuees continue to arrive at the reception centres.
Canada Task Force 2 has deployed 10 personnel to support the wildfire efforts in Yellowknife at the request of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency and the Northwest Territories government.
“Our thoughts continue to be with the people of the Northwest Territories,” said Iain Bushell, City of Calgary Director of Emergency Management and Community Safety.
“We know this is a difficult time for people evacuating from their homes and The City and our partner organizations are here to help.”
For people arriving by air, the city said the reception centre is located at Calgary International Airport. For those driving, the reception centre is located at the Calgary Westin at 671 Aero Dr. NE.
The city expressed appreciation for the generosity of Calgarians who want to help by providing donations.
It asked people to continue to check the Northwest Territories government website for recommended organizations to donate to or find a local campaign which they would like to support.
People should not bring any donations to the reception centres in Calgary. They are not set up to take donations and get them to those who could benefit.
Northwest Territories wildfire evacuees who need to evacuate, need to be prepared to do so, or have already are encouraged to register with the territorial government.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on Thursday the government will help Northwest Territories residents in every way possible as they flee for their lives from wildfires.
