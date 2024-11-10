Calgary to gain nearly one million new trees through $61 million federal funding deal

Calgary’s urban canopy is set to expand significantly as part of a new $61 million funding partnership between The City of Calgary and the Government of Canada. Through the 2 Billion Trees (2BT) program, this initiative will see 930,000 new trees planted citywide by 2029, bolstering Calgary’s efforts to mitigate climate impacts and enhance urban biodiversity."Trees clean the air we breathe, make our urban spaces more enjoyable, provide new habitats for wildlife, and help us adapt to our changing climate," said Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. "The funding will play an important role in bringing these benefits to Calgarians and will help achieve our federal government’s ambitious goal of planting two billion trees over a decade."Currently, Calgary’s tree canopy covers 8.25% of the city, with the goal set to double that to 16% by 2060. Over the past two years, Calgary has planted more than 200,000 trees on public lands and distributed 7,500 trees for private properties. This new funding will support an additional 930,000 trees on various municipal sites across the city over the next five years.“This partnership with the federal government marks a significant step forward to enhancing Calgary’s tree canopy,” said Mayor Jyoti Gondek. “By planting 930,000 new trees, we will provide more shade to cool our streets, increase biodiversity, better manage stormwater, and enhance our collective social and mental wellbeing."The Urban Forest Canopy Expansion project will focus on planting diverse species, improving soil health, and restoring canopy cover. This will also support the city’s efforts to make greenery accessible across all neighborhoods, fostering equity in green space distribution.“Healthy trees and a thriving urban canopy are invaluable to Calgarians. Not only do they offer climate and environmental benefits, but they also improve our mental wellness and create opportunities for community connection,” said Kyle Ripley, Calgary’s Director of Parks & Open Spaces.