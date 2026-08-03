Calgary to get free community soccer pitch through federal, Jumpstart partnership

The City of Calgary is set to receive a new free-to-use community soccer pitch through a partnership between the federal government, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and the city, with construction details to be determined following public engagement.The project is part of Jumpstart's plan to build 25 community soccer pitches across Canada by 2029. The initiative is backed by more than $2 million in federal funding through Sport Canada and is intended to expand access to sport and recreation for children and youth.City officials said Calgary will work with the federal government, Jumpstart, community organizations and residents during the planning process to determine the location and design of the new pitch based on local needs.Deputy Mayor and Ward 4 Coun. DJ Kelly said Calgary continues to face strong demand for sports and recreation infrastructure and said the project aligns with the city's GamePLAN strategy to improve access to recreation."Through GamePLAN, the City's long-term vision for public recreation, we are working to make recreation more accessible and inclusive for all Calgarians," Kelly said. "This partnership will help expand access to sport, support active lifestyles and create more opportunities for children and youth to play, learn and connect in their community."Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden said soccer has helped bring Canadians together and that the new facility will give local children another place to play."From neighbourhood matches to dreams of representing Canada on the world stage, this free-to-use soccer pitch in Calgary will give local kids the opportunity to get outside, participate in sport and build a lifelong connection to the game," he said.Marco Di Buono, president of Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, said the organization is focused on creating safe and welcoming spaces where children can play while building confidence and community connections.He said Jumpstart is looking forward to working with Calgary and local residents to bring the project to life.No location or construction timeline has been announced. City officials said those details will be released after community consultation and planning are complete.