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Calgary to get free community soccer pitch through federal, Jumpstart partnership

Adam van Koeverden
Adam van KoeverdenCourtesy CBC
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Yyc
Adam Van Koeverden
Yyccc
Soccer
Sport Canada
Dj Kelly
Jumpstart
Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities
Marco Di Buono
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Western Standard
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