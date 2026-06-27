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Calgary to open '2SLGBTQIA+ community centre' downtown

On June 29, a '2SLGBTQIA+ community centre,' called the Calgary Rainbow Room, will be opening for 'LGBT' gatherings.
Calgary Rainbow Room
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Calgary lgbt community centre
Calgary to open '2SLGBTQIA+ community centre'
Calgary Rainbow Room
End of the Rainbow Foundation
Kelly Ernst
Kelly Ernst, the President of the End of the Rainbow Foundation
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Western Standard
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