Pamphlets with graphic images of fetuses — like this one distributed in Saskatoon a few years ago — are now required to be an opaque envelope with a graphic content warning when they are delivered to Calgary homes.
Calgary city council approved an amendment to the community standards bylaw to protect people from viewing graphic images of fetuses when delivered to their homes.
“Images of aborted fetuses can be deeply traumatizing and harmful for some individuals when viewed unexpectedly,” said Calgary Coun. Jennifer Wyness in a Tuesday press release.
“While we want to uphold the freedom of advocacy groups to express their opinions, we need to also balance our responsibility to protect communities.”
The release said the amendment outlines home-delivered flyers which have graphic images of fetuses must be concealed in an opaque envelope, with a graphic content warning, and include the name and address of the sender.
It said the amendment introduces a layer of protection against people being exposed to graphic content when collecting flyers in the mail. Through engagement, the City of Calgary heard flyers containing these images can be disturbing and painful for those who have experienced a miscarriage or abortion.
The three requirements of the bylaw amendment carry separate fines of $1,000 if violated.
If Calgarians receive a flyer with a graphic image of a fetus not enclosed in an envelope with a warning label and sender’s address, they can report it to 311.
All reported incidents will be investigated, and enforcement will be based on education, voluntary compliance, and officer discretion.
Wyness concluded by saying society accepts “not all content is appropriate for everyone, which is why we have R-ratings for disturbing or mature films, for example.”
“These pamphlets fall under that same category and it's reasonable to ask that they come with a content warning,” she said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 Child p**n and drag queen storytime is acceptable but aborted fetuses is not. Got it check 👍 🤡🌏
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.