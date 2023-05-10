Fetus images

Pamphlets with graphic images of fetuses — like this one distributed in Saskatoon a few years ago — are now required to be an opaque envelope with a graphic content warning when they are delivered to Calgary homes.

Calgary city council approved an amendment to the community standards bylaw to protect people from viewing graphic images of fetuses when delivered to their homes. 

“Images of aborted fetuses can be deeply traumatizing and harmful for some individuals when viewed unexpectedly,” said Calgary Coun. Jennifer Wyness in a Tuesday press release.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 Child p**n and drag queen storytime is acceptable but aborted fetuses is not. Got it check 👍 🤡🌏

