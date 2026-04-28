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Calgary Tower to light up in tribute to engineer behind its design

The Calgary Tower will be lit up in blue and yellow on Wednesday to honour the engineer behind its structural design.
The Calgary Tower will be lit up in blue and yellow on Wednesday to honour the engineer behind its structural design.Courtesy of the Osborne family.
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Calgary
Calgary Tower
Western Canada High School
Harry Hays Building
University Of Michigan
Elbow Park
Calgary Alberta
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Cliff Osborne
Doug Osborne
Historic Calgary
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