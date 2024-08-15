Calgary Transit peace officer charged with assault following on-duty incident

A Calgary Transit Peace Officer has been charged with assault following an on-duty incident that took place earlier this year at the Marlborough CTrain Station.The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13, when Transit Peace Officers were dispatched to the station in response to a medical event. During the call, an unrelated man initiated a verbal confrontation with the officers, causing a disturbance. After refusing to leave the Transit property as directed, the man was arrested. The situation escalated, and the man was struck several times while being restrained.The man was subsequently transported to the hospital by the peace officers as a precaution and later received a summons for failure to depart Calgary Transit property. He was also issued a one-year ban under the Trespass to Premises Act.Following an investigation by the Calgary Police Service and in consultation with Alberta Crown Prosecution Services, Transit Peace Officer Joshua Tyler Franks, 36, has been charged with one count of assault. Franks is scheduled to appear in court on September 24, 2024.