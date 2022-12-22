Calgary Transit

Calgary Transit launches four-car CTrain service on Blue Line. 

 Courtesy City of Calgary

Calgary Transit will be providing free public transit for people on Christmas Day. 

The Calgary LRT will run every 15 minutes throughout the day, according to a Wednesday statement. The statement said trains will run every 30 minutes after 10 p.m. and end on Boxing Day at 2:30 a.m. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Cut government waste and staff by about seventy five percent and transit can then be free anytime with better service. Attrition and movement to front line service to Calgarians, people don't have to be fired, it's takes a bit of time. I'm not wearing rose colored glasses either (:

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

There is no "FREE". The taxpayers will pay the OT of the operations.

Then, in the new year they will say "We're Broke!" and raise the fares 20%.

A misleading headline.

Report Add Reply

