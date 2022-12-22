Calgary Transit will be providing free public transit for people on Christmas Day.
The Calgary LRT will run every 15 minutes throughout the day, according to a Wednesday statement. The statement said trains will run every 30 minutes after 10 p.m. and end on Boxing Day at 2:30 a.m.
The statement said service will be every 20-45 minutes on Routes 1, 3, 8, 9, 14, 23, 38, 43, 100, 300, 301, 302, MAX Orange, MAX Yellow, MAX Teal, and MAX Purple on Christmas Day. It said On Demand service is closed in Carrington/Livingston and Springbank Hill.
Buses and trains will operate on a Sunday level of service on Boxing Day. On Demand service will be operating on a Sunday schedule and level of service.
The statement said winter service changes began on Monday. It added all school trips will be cancelled, as schools are off for the holidays from Friday to January 6.
The Calgary LRT will run for every 15 minutes throughout New Year’s Eve. Service will end on New Year’s Day at 4 a.m.
Service will be extended for Routes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 22, 301, 302, MAX Orange, MAX Yellow, MAX Teal and MAX Purple. These buses will run every 30 to 35 minutes, and last trips will leave downtown on New Year’s Day at 3 a.m.
Trains and buses will operate on a Sunday level of service on New Year’s Day. On Demand service will be operating on a Sunday schedule and level of service.
Regular weekday service resumes January 2. School trips resume January 9.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
Cut government waste and staff by about seventy five percent and transit can then be free anytime with better service. Attrition and movement to front line service to Calgarians, people don't have to be fired, it's takes a bit of time. I'm not wearing rose colored glasses either (:
There is no "FREE". The taxpayers will pay the OT of the operations.
Then, in the new year they will say "We're Broke!" and raise the fares 20%.
A misleading headline.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.