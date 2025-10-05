Calgary Transit to open new convenience store at Bridgeland Station

Calgary Transit is set to open a new convenience store at Bridgeland Station in mid-October, offering snacks, beverages and travel essentials for CTrain riders and local residents.The retailer, INS Market, was chosen after a competitive bidding process and will occupy the station’s existing retail space. Jennifer Dougherty, Calgary Transit business strategist, said the move is designed to enhance the customer experience for commuters and visitors. “With its extensive experience in convenience retail and high-traffic locations, we’re confident INS Market will be a great fit in our system,” she said.INS Market operates more than 130 locations across Canada in office buildings, malls, hospitals, casinos and transit hubs. The company says its structure and buying power allow it to customize services for local markets.Calgary Transit expects the new store to not only serve commuters but also generate additional revenue and contribute to more welcoming, vibrant public spaces. Later this fall, a café will open at Westbrook Station as part of the transit agency’s plan to expand storefronts and retail opportunities across LRT stations..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.