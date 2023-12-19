Calgary trucker busted with $3-million in cocaine at Coutts border

A Calgary resident is facing serious charges related to drug importation and trafficking following the discovery and seizure of approximately $3 million worth of cocaine at the Coutts border crossing. The Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET), a collaborative effort involving the RCMP, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and Calgary Police Service, successfully disrupted the illegal drug operation.On November 19, 2023, CBSA officers conducted a secondary examination of a commercial truck trailer at the Coutts border crossing, revealing 52 kg of cocaine. The drugs were seized, and the case was referred to IBET for further investigation.Kamalpreet Singh, a 28-year-old resident of Calgary, now faces the following charges:Importation of a Controlled Substance under section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Acts.Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking under section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.Smuggling into Canada under section 159(1) of the Customs Act.Singh is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on January 2, 2024.The Integrated Border Enforcement Team's mandate is to enhance border integrity and security along the shared border between designated ports of entry. IBET identifies, investigates, and interdicts individuals, organizations, and goods involved in criminal activities, contributing to the overall safety and security of the region.