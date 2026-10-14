Calgary trucker fined $1,674 after BC police find bad brakes, bald tires and unrestrained toddler

A 46-year-old Calgary truck driver has been fined $1,674 and had his tractor-trailer pulled off the road after BC Highway Patrol discovered a lengthy list of safety violations, including defective brakes, bald tires and a one-year-old child travelling without a proper restraint.Police say the truck was stopped September 26 at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Hwy. 1 near Malakwa after an officer noticed it had no functioning taillights.The tractor-trailer was travelling in heavy rain and darkness when the officer conducted the traffic stop.What followed was the discovery of numerous mechanical defects and safety violations that police say made the vehicle unsafe to operate.The truck had defective brakes and lights, no windshield wipers, a cracked windshield and bald or otherwise defective tires.Officers also discovered the driver's cab was being held together with ratchet straps, the front radiator grille was missing, and several seat belts were either missing or defective.Other problems included detached hydraulic and air lines, a diesel fuel leak and a load of steel bars that had not been properly secured.Police said the steel bars were being held in place by gravity rather than appropriate cargo restraints.The officer also discovered a one-year-old child travelling in the truck without a child safety seat or other proper restraint.According to BC Highway Patrol, the toddler was being held in the arms of the child's mother, who was also not wearing a seat belt..Despite the numerous violations, the driver was able to produce a valid Alberta Class 1 commercial driver's licence with air brake qualifications, along with proof of insurance.However, he could not produce a required electronic driver log or adequately explain the vehicle's extensive safety deficiencies.BC Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael McLaughlin said removing dangerous commercial vehicles from provincial highways is a priority for officers.“Motorists are acutely aware of the risks of unsafe big rigs, and BC Highway Patrol is always on the lookout and will take immediate action whenever we can,” said McLaughlin.“We’re also going to support and encourage safe professional drivers by leveling the playing field and removing people who are cutting corners.”The driver received violation tickets totalling $1,674.Police immediately removed both the truck and trailer from service because of the safety concerns.The vehicles cannot be re-licensed until all mechanical and safety defects have been repaired at the owner's expense.