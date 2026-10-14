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Calgary trucker fined $1,674 after BC police find bad brakes, bald tires and unrestrained toddler

Calgary trucker fined $1,674 after BC police find bad brakes, bald tires and unrestrained toddler
Calgary trucker fined $1,674 after BC police find bad brakes, bald tires and unrestrained toddlerBC Highway Patrol
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