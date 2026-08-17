Calgary trucker fined more than $1,400 after speeding through BC construction zone; semi deemed unsafe

A Calgary truck driver faces more than $1,400 in fines after BC Highway Patrol says a fully loaded auto transport truck was caught travelling 49 km/h over the speed limit in a construction zone near Merritt.Police said the incident occurred July 31 at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Hwy. 5 near Hwy. 97C.A BC Highway Patrol officer clocked the fully loaded transport truck travelling 109 km/h in a 60 km/h construction zone.The officer activated emergency lights and sirens, but police said the truck continued through the entire construction zone before coming to a stop.Officers suspected a possible mechanical problem and conducted a Level 1 safety inspection of the tractor-trailer.Both the tractor and trailer failed the inspections and were taken out of service for major safety violations, police said.The 53-year-old Calgary driver received a $368 ticket for excessive speeding between 41 and 60 km/h above the posted limit.He was also fined $414 for improper brake performance involving three brakes and $109 for failing to have adequate tires in good condition.Police issued another $109 fine for numerous inoperable yellow marker lamps, a $138 fine for failing to comply with trip inspection requirements and a $311 fine for failing to verify the accuracy of a certified record of duty status.The fines total $1,449.The tractor was also ordered impounded for seven days, with additional premium impound costs applying because it is a heavy-duty hauler..Vehicles being transported on the trailer were unloaded at the scene before the tractor and trailer were removed from service.Police said the registered owner of the tractor-trailer, a Surrey-based company, is responsible for paying towing and seven-day impound costs.BC Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael McLaughlin said police are paying particular attention to commercial vehicles in the Thompson-Nicola region following concerns raised by residents.“We are watching commercial trucks everywhere in BC, but residents in the Thompson Nicola Region have told us they want even more focus than usual,” said McLaughlin.“There’s an expectation that commercial truck drivers will be as committed to road safety as anyone else, and police are committed to upholding that standard.”