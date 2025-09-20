Calgary unveils $13.8 million upgrade to Glenmore Athletic Park

Calgary has opened a new world-class track and field facility at Glenmore Athletic Park, replacing an aging surface first built in the 1960s.The $13.8 million redevelopment, which included $2.8 million in provincial funding through the Municipal Sustainability Initiative, features a 400-metre, eight-lane track, a natural turf multi-sport field, a throwing area, and relocated bleachers. The facility is certified World Athletics Class II, allowing it to host national-level competitions.“The new track at Glenmore Athletic Park has been a welcome upgrade,” said James Holder, president of Calgary Track Council. .“The surface quality and layout have made training and competition more enjoyable and efficient.”The upgrades opened for group bookings earlier this year and will be available for public use in 2026. City officials say the new facilities will lower annual maintenance costs, improve accessibility, and allow Calgary to bid on larger provincial and national events.“This project is a significant step forward in supporting Calgary’s amateur sport community,” said city official Kerensa Swanson Fromherz.A new 15-stall washroom facility is nearly complete and will open next season. The redevelopment also clears space for future projects in the area, including the Glenmore Twin Arena, set to replace the aging Stu Peppard Arena by 2027.