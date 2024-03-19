Calgary urges water conservation measures as spring brings above-normal temperatures

With ongoing concerns about drought conditions, The City of Calgary is calling upon individuals and businesses alike to prioritize water conservation efforts to mitigate potential shortages."It's critical that we work together to do our part and incorporate water conservation into our daily routines this year," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek. "Calgarians have steadily reduced their water use over the last 20 years, but we must continue our efforts to ensure a sustainable future for our city."In response to the forecasted warmer weather, city operations are taking proactive measures to conserve water. Residents may notice reduced water usage in various areas, including less frequent cleaning of city vehicles, decreased irrigation in park spaces and temporary cessation of many display fountains. Where outdoor water use is necessary, the city is employing strategies such as reusing stormwater for irrigation and utilizing efficient irrigation systems to minimize water consumption.To further promote water conservation, the city is launching the Together we can make every drop count campaign in April. This initiative aims to provide residents and businesses with practical tips to conserve water and utilize it wisely. By implementing small changes, such as taking shorter showers and fixing leaks, individuals can significantly reduce water consumption and lower their water bills.Nicole Newton, manager of natural environment and adaptation, underscored the potential impact of warmer temperatures on water supply. "If dry conditions persist, outdoor water restrictions may be implemented as early as May 1 to ensure sufficient water for essential needs," Newton said. "It's crucial for residents to prepare their yards for dry conditions and consider water-saving measures such as installing rain barrels and reducing outdoor water usage."The city will closely monitor watershed conditions, including snowpack, river flows and reservoir levels, to inform water conservation efforts. An update on drought conditions and the city's response will be provided in late April.For more information on water conservation and drought preparedness, residents are encouraged to visit calgary.ca/drought