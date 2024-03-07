Calgary used car salesman charged with sexually assaulting two female customers

A Calgary man is facing multiple charges after allegedly using online marketplaces to lure victims into purchasing vehicles and subsequently sexually assaulting them during in-person interactions.The incidents unfolded on Tuesday, August 29 and Friday, October 27, at a used car lot located at 733 41 Avenue N.E. In the first instance, a woman arranged to view a vehicle through an online marketplace and met with the suspect at the car lot. During the interaction, the man reportedly made numerous unwanted sexual advances towards the woman, which were rebuffed. Despite the uncomfortable encounter, the victim proceeded to purchase and take possession of the vehicle, only to discover that it failed to operate shortly after.The following day, the victim returned to the car lot to demand a refund, where she was again subjected to unwanted sexual advances by the suspect, who allegedly physically forced himself onto her.In a separate incident on October 27, another woman responded to an online ad for a vehicle and went to view it at the same car lot. Once again, the suspect allegedly made unwanted sexual advances towards the woman during their interaction. Like the previous victim, she purchased the vehicle, only to encounter mechanical issues the next day.The suspect, Sayad Arafath Ruzdiana, also known as "Sam" and "Michael," is facing two counts of sexual assault, one count of harassing communication and six counts under the Consumer Protection Act. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, April 10."Situations like this are incredibly difficult experiences for victims," said Acting Insp. Vince Hancott."Not only are they sexually assaulted, but they are placed in a position where they are revictimized by needing to re-engage the perpetrator."Authorities urge anyone who believes they may have been a victim of sexual assault to come forward, emphasizing that there is no statute of limitations on criminal sexual offenses in Canada. Those with information about these incidents are encouraged to contact the Calgary Police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through various channels, including phone, website, or the P3 Tips app.