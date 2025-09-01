Calgary voters can now request mail-in ballots for 2025 election

Calgarians who cannot make it to the polls for this fall’s municipal election can now apply for mail-in ballots, Elections Calgary has announced. Eligible voters whose names are on the permanent electors register may request a mail-in ballot if they cannot vote during the advance polls running October 6–11 or on election day, October 20. Applications can be completed online or in person at the Elections Calgary Mail-in Ballot office in northeast Calgary, Suite 101, 1212 31 Ave. N.E.Voters not already on the register will need to sign a statement and provide acceptable identification before receiving a ballot.Ballot packages will begin going out September 29 once the official candidate list is confirmed. The final day to request a ballot by mail is October 3. After that date, ballots must be picked up directly from the Elections Calgary office, with the final deadline for pickup set at 10 a.m. on election day.Completed ballots must be returned by noon on October 20. They can be mailed in, dropped off in person, or — if there is a Canada Post disruption — returned by courier at the voter’s expense.Elections Calgary, a division of the city clerk’s office, is responsible for overseeing elections for the City of Calgary, the Calgary Board of Education, and the Calgary Catholic School District.