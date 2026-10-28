Calgary warns of $1,000 fireworks fines ahead of Diwali celebrations

Calgarians caught setting off fireworks during Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas celebrations could face $1,000 fines under tougher city bylaws introduced following hundreds of complaints and several fires last year.The City of Calgary, Calgary Fire Department (CFD) and Calgary Police Service (CPS) are reminding residents that personal fireworks are prohibited within city limits, including those purchased outside Calgary or ordered online.The warning comes as families prepare to celebrate Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas, two religious festivals observed by thousands of Calgarians.City officials say fireworks caused significant problems during Diwali celebrations in 2025.Calgary police received 167 fireworks-related calls, while the city's 311 service recorded another 44 complaints.Firefighters also responded to several fireworks-related incidents, including grass fires, a vehicle fire and a structure fire.In one incident, hundreds of people discharged thousands of fireworks over several hours, requiring a significant police response."Fireworks can quickly ignite grass, vehicles and homes," said Calgary Fire Marshal Glenn Baxter."We've seen first-hand how one firework can lead to significant property damage and put lives at risk. We ask residents to celebrate responsibly and be mindful of those around them."Calgary introduced tougher fireworks penalties on Sept. 22, 2026, giving enforcement officers additional powers to intervene before fireworks are discharged.Under the updated rules, anyone caught possessing fireworks in a public place faces a $1,000 fine.Discharging fireworks without a permit also carries a $1,000 penalty, while businesses selling or offering fireworks for sale without authorization can be fined $3,000..The city also created a new offence targeting people carrying or setting up fireworks in public places before they are used.Damian Cole, deputy chief of Community Safety, said the changes allow officers to take action before dangerous situations develop."These changes close an important gap in our enforcement tools," Cole said."Officers can now intervene when fireworks are being prepared for use in public spaces, helping prevent dangerous situations before they occur."Police say unauthorized fireworks also place pressure on emergency services, particularly when residents mistake explosions for gunfire."Last year, officers responded to numerous fireworks-related complaints, including reports that were initially believed to be gunshots," said CPS Staff Sgt. Geoff Gawlinski."Unauthorized fireworks can create safety concerns and place significant demands on emergency services."The city is also warning retailers that selling fireworks without proper authorization is illegal.Michael Briegel, deputy chief of Business Safety, said businesses must comply with municipal regulations or face substantial penalties."Selling fireworks without authorization is against the law and carries significant penalties," Briegel said."Businesses must understand the regulations and ensure they are operating in compliance with Calgary's bylaws."City officials acknowledge fireworks are an important tradition for many families celebrating Diwali but say the restrictions are necessary to prevent injuries, fires and property damage..Residents are being encouraged to celebrate with traditional diyas, LED candles, decorative lighting and community gatherings instead.Small birthday cake sparklers are exempt from Calgary's fireworks bylaw, although officials say they must still be handled responsibly."Safety is a shared responsibility," Baxter said."By understanding the rules and making informed choices, we can help ensure everyone enjoys a safe and memorable celebration."Residents who witness illegal fireworks activity are asked to report it through 311 under the category "Disturbance and Public Behaviour Concerns."Anyone reporting an incident should provide details about the location.Fires and other emergencies should be reported immediately to 911.Additional information about Calgary's fireworks regulations is available at calgary.ca/fireworks.