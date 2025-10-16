Calgary warns residents not to use fireworks to celebrate Diwali

As seasonal festivities like Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas approach, the City of Calgary is reminding residents that personal fireworks are strictly prohibited unless handled by certified professionals with a valid permit.The Calgary Fire Department, Calgary Community Safety, and Calgary Police Service (CPS) are urging the public to follow the rules after more than 200 calls related to unauthorized fireworks were made over six days last year, many tied to cultural celebrations.“Our officers have been actively connecting with community members to highlight the public safety risks linked to the unauthorized use of fireworks,” said CPS Staff Sgt. Geoff Gawlinski. “We’re committed to ensuring public safety while encouraging respectful and joyful celebrations throughout the year.”In 2024, Calgary International Airport nearly shut down an active runway after fireworks were discharged nearby, underscoring the potential risks of illegal fireworks.Fireworks are a serious hazard. In North America, they cause over 19,000 fires and send more than 9,000 people to emergency rooms annually. .“With Calgary experiencing one of the driest fall seasons on record, it’s more important than ever to not use fireworks unless you have a permit,” said Pete Steenaerts, Deputy Chief of Risk Management at the Calgary Fire Department.“One spark could set off a fire that could damage your home or community.”Under City of Calgary Bylaw 55M2014, possession of fireworks without a permit carries a minimum $500 fine, while use or sale without a permit carries a minimum $250 fine. Violations can also breach the National Fire Code (Alberta Edition), potentially resulting in fines up to $100,000 and imprisonment for up to six months on a first offence, and even higher penalties for repeat offences..“The unauthorized sale of fireworks by businesses within Calgary city limits is a direct violation of municipal bylaws,” said Michael Briegel, Deputy Chief of Business Safety.“Selling fireworks without a valid permit is illegal and may result in significant fines or enforcement actions.”Residents are encouraged to report non-emergency fireworks concerns to 311.