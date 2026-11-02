Calgary water restrictions begin Wednesday as Bearspaw feeder main work gets underway

Calgarians will be asked to limit showers to three minutes, avoid outdoor water use and cut back on laundry as citywide water restrictions take effect Wednesday, for approximately four weeks.The City of Calgary says the restrictions are necessary while crews connect the new Bearspaw South Feeder Main to the municipal water system, a major step toward completing the replacement pipeline.The restrictions will also affect residents and businesses in Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore and Tsuut'ina Nation, which rely on Calgary's water supply.City officials are urging residents to prepare now by completing water-intensive household tasks before the restrictions begin.That includes catching up on laundry, washing vehicles at car washes and finishing fall cleaning projects.Once restrictions take effect, residents are being asked to stop using water outdoors, including for flooding backyard skating rinks.Households are also encouraged to run dishwashers and washing machines only when full, flush toilets only when necessary and keep showers to three minutes or less.The restrictions apply to both residential and commercial water users.According to the city, the existing Bearspaw feeder main must be temporarily shut down to safely connect the new pipeline.The shutdown will significantly reduce the amount of treated water available for distribution throughout Calgary and surrounding communities.During the work, the city will rely primarily on the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant to supply drinking water to the region..Officials say daily water consumption must remain below 500 million litres to maintain reliable service and ensure sufficient water is available for firefighting and other essential needs.Exceeding that threshold could push Calgary's water system into what officials describe as the “risky red zone,” where excessive demand could threaten the city's ability to maintain normal water service.Michael Thompson, chief operating officer of the City of Calgary Water Utility, said residents have an important role to play in keeping consumption under control.“The actions we’re asking people to take target some of the biggest opportunities to save water at home,” Thompson said.“When the whole community and region all do their part, it adds up to big water savings and allows us to continue to provide the water services you count on.”The city says the work represents one of the final major steps in completing the new Bearspaw South Feeder Main.Thompson expressed confidence that Calgarians would cooperate with the restrictions, as they have during previous disruptions to the water system.“Calgary and the region have met this challenge in the past, and we are confident they will step up and deliver again as we are in the homestretch of this essential work,” he said.City officials are also encouraging residents to remind family members, friends, neighbours and coworkers about the restrictions before Wednesday.Once the restrictions begin, Calgary will publish daily updates showing how much water residents and businesses are consuming compared with the 500-million-litre target.The city says maintaining consumption below that level will be essential to avoiding additional pressure on the water distribution system while the feeder main is out of service.The work is expected to take approximately four weeks, although the city has not provided a specific date for lifting the restrictions.Residents can find information about the water restrictions, daily consumption figures and conservation tips at calgary.ca/savewater.