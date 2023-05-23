Calgary skyline

The City of Calgary’s film, television and digital production industries were lauded in Cannes, France, on Monday, receiving the Location of the Year award at the Global Production Awards ceremony, held in conjunction with the Cannes Film Festival.

“The Global Production Awards recognize excellence in film production around the world and are judged by leading industry experts,” said the City of Calgary in a released statement. “The awards celebrate the best locations, stand-out studios, outstanding creative crews, ideas, and executions.”

