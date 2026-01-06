WATCH: Calgary woman charged after pylon thrown from high-rise balcony

CALGARY — Calgary police have charged a 28-year-old woman after a video circulating on social media showed a traffic pylon being hurled from a downtown high-rise, narrowly missing pedestrians below.
Officers began investigating on Monday after receiving multiple complaints about the video, which appeared online around 5 p.m.
The footage showed a person tossing a traffic delineator over the edge of a balcony in the city’s core.
Police used details from the posts to trace the video to an apartment building in the 1100 block of 3 St. S.E.
A nearly 13-pound pylon was later found on the sidewalk outside the building.
Investigators determined the incident occurred two days earlier, on January 3 shortly before 12:30 p.m., and that the object was thrown from the fourteenth floor.
Officers identified a suspect and made an arrest at a residence on Calhoun Crescent N.E.
“Throwing any object off a high rise is incredibly dangerous,” said Staff Sgt. Paul Ralstin of the Calgary Police Service. “We are lucky nobody was seriously hurt or killed.”
Police say the woman has been charged with one count of mischief causing danger to life. Investigators stressed the charge reflects the seriousness of the act, which police say some may wrongly dismiss as a prank.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.