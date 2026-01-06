WATCH: Calgary woman charged after pylon thrown from high-rise balcony

CALGARY — Calgary police have charged a 28-year-old woman after a video circulating on social media showed a traffic pylon being hurled from a downtown high-rise, narrowly missing pedestrians below.

Officers began investigating on Monday after receiving multiple complaints about the video, which appeared online around 5 p.m.

The footage showed a person tossing a traffic delineator over the edge of a balcony in the city’s core.

Police used details from the posts to trace the video to an apartment building in the 1100 block of 3 St. S.E.

A nearly 13-pound pylon was later found on the sidewalk outside the building.

Investigators determined the incident occurred two days earlier, on January 3 shortly before 12:30 p.m., and that the object was thrown from the fourteenth floor.