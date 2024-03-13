Calgary woman charged with embezzling $400,000 from irrigation company

A woman from Calgary faces multiple charges after allegedly embezzling approximately $400,000 while serving as a bookkeeper for a commercial irrigation company over a period spanning from January 2021 to May 2023.The accused, Laura Hunt, 60, of Calgary, served as a bookkeeper for the company during the aforementioned period, during which she held access to the company's financial resources. It is alleged that during her tenure, Hunt engaged in various fraudulent activities, including issuing false invoices, depositing fraudulent cheques, making personal purchases with a company credit card and withdrawing cash from corporate bank accounts for personal use.The fraudulent activities came to light during the sale process of the company in April 2023. Financial discrepancies emerged when essential financial documents were allegedly being withheld by Hunt. This prompted the current owner to conduct a thorough review of all financial records, leading to suspicions of fraudulent activity. Subsequently, the owner notified the authorities.Hunt now faces the following charges:One count of fraud over $5,000One count of theft over $5,000One count of identity theftOne count of falsification of books and documentationTwo counts of theft or forgery of a credit cardOne count of unauthorized use of a credit cardOne count of use of a forged documentHunt is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 1.Authorities encourage businesses that have experienced financial losses due to fraudulent activities to report such incidents to the police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-428-1234.Individuals with information related to this incident are urged to contact the police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through various methods, including by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or via the P3 Tips app.