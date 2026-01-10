Calgary woman charged with second-degree murder in death of elderly mother

Calgary police have charged a woman in her 50s with second-degree murder following the death of her elderly mother in the city’s southwest earlier this week.Officers were called around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, to a home in the 13000 block of Canterbury Gardens S.W. after receiving reports of a deceased woman. The victim, later identified as 83-year-old Sharon Helene Roberts, was found inside the residence.An autopsy conducted Friday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Roberts’ death was a homicide.Investigators believe the killing was domestic in nature. On Friday, police took the victim’s daughter into custody at a residence in the 0 to 100 block of Stradwick Rise S.W.Tonnya Marisse, 52, of Calgary, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026.Police say there are no other suspects and, citing respect for the family’s privacy, are not releasing further details.Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.