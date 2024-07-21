Calgary woman gunned down in Deerfoot Tr.-area shooting

A woman was was shot and killed and a man wounded after their vehicle came under gunfire on Calgary's Deerfoot Tr. Saturday night.The incident happened as the victim's vehicle was westbound on 32 Ave. N.E., over the Deerfoot overpass.About 6 p.m. police were called to the Foothills hospital after two patients came in suffering gunshot wounds. The woman was declared dead on arrival and the man is in serious condition.An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them at 403-266-1234.