News

Calgary woman rescued from sex trade, perpetrator charged with human trafficking

Reginald Kwame Boakye
Reginald Kwame BoakyeCourtesy ALERT
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary Police Service
Yyc
Human Trafficking
Alert
Yyccc
Reginald Kwame Boakye
Deng Majak Achuil

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news