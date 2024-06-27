Calgary woman rescued from sex trade, perpetrator charged with human trafficking

A Calgary woman has been rescued from the sex trade, and her alleged perpetrator has been charged with multiple human trafficking-related offences. Reginald Kwame Boakye, 31, was arrested Tuesday, by ALERT’s Human Trafficking unit with the assistance of the Airdrie RCMP and the Calgary Police Service.Boakye faces charges including trafficking in persons, advertising sexual services, procuring, and several firearms offences. At the time of his arrest, he was found carrying a loaded handgun and ammunition, despite a lifetime firearms prohibition due to previous convictions..Boakye is accused of targeting young women and vulnerable newcomers to Canada, luring them into the sex trade through manipulation, grooming, and coercion. ALERT’s investigation began after identifying a victim in early May 2024. The survivor has since received support through ALERT’s Safety Network Coordinator and has been able to escape the sex trade.ALERT’s Human Trafficking unit believes there may be additional victims and is encouraging them to come forward. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Survivors of human trafficking can seek help by calling 211.In addition to Boakye, another individual, Deng Majak Achuil, 28, was arrested in connection with the investigation. Achuil, who was wanted on 35 outstanding warrants and found breaching numerous release conditions, has been charged with obstruction.Boakye remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 4, 2024.ALERT (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams) was established and is funded by the Alberta Government. It is a collaboration of the province’s most advanced law enforcement resources, dedicated to combating serious and organized crime.