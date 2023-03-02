Yewande gorilla

Yewande, a 12-year-old western lowland gorilla at the Calgary Zoo, gave birth Monday, but the baby gorilla did not survive.

 Courtesy Calgary Zoo

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo said its 14-year-old western lowland gorilla Yewande is expecting a baby. 

“We are cautiously optimistic about the birth as this is the second time that Yewande and Jasiri have successfully conceived,” said Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo Animal Care Manager (South America/Rainforest) Kim Walker in a Thursday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.