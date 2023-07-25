Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Calgary Zoo had to say goodbye to its male Bactrian camel Ollie, 11, in the Exploration Asia zone on Monday.
“Over the past month, Ollie lost a significant amount of weight and developed serious infections in his legs, which made it difficult to walk,” said the Calgary Zoo in a statement Tuesday.
“Due to his chronic health issues and declining well-being, the compassionate decision was made to euthanize him.”
In its statement, the Zoo said Ollie had been receiving supportive care from its Animal Care, Health and Welfare (ACHW) team for health issues related to his dysfunctional immune system for the last few years.
While this disease could not be cured, it said his ongoing well-being was supported with dedicated treatments for many years.
Born at the Toronto Zoo in 2012, Ollie came to Calgary in 2016. Throughout his lifetime, his habitat mate, Zsa Zsa, and he helped educate visitors about the plight of Bactrian camels.
With Zsa Zsa on her own now, the ACHW team will search for a new habitat mate for companionship in the near future. The median life expectancy for these camels is 17 years.
While Ollie was considered middle aged for his species, the Calgary Zoo said the high quality of life which was maintained as he navigated his health journey is “a testament to the exceptional care he received throughout his lifetime.”
It called him “an ambassador and an example that all of the animals we love and care for are unique and that it is our responsibility and honour to walk with them as they navigate their individual journeys — no matter how long that may be.”
