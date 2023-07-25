Ollie camel

Ollie 

 Courtesy Calgary Zoo

The Calgary Zoo had to say goodbye to its male Bactrian camel Ollie, 11, in the Exploration Asia zone on Monday. 

“Over the past month, Ollie lost a significant amount of weight and developed serious infections in his legs, which made it difficult to walk,” said the Calgary Zoo in a statement Tuesday. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

