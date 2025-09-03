Calgary Zoo forced to put 35-year-old grizzly bear Skoki to sleep

The Calgary Zoo announced Tuesday it has euthanized its 35-year-old male grizzly bear, Skoki, after a long decline due to age.Skoki, born in Banff National Park and once known as Grizzly Bear #16, came to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo in 1996 after years of run-ins with humans in the Bow Valley. Parks Canada had relocated him several times in an attempt to keep him wild, but when that failed, he was transferred to the zoo instead of being destroyed.Over the nearly three decades since, Skoki became one of the zoo’s most beloved animals, with staff describing him as calm and easy-going. .His presence taught millions of visitors about the importance of keeping bears wild by not leaving food out, avoiding prolonged encounters, and keeping pets on leashes.At 35, Skoki was considered very old for a grizzly. Zoo officials said he received pain management, diet changes, and habitat adjustments in recent years to keep him comfortable. With his health deteriorating, the zoo’s Animal Care, Health & Welfare team made what it called “the compassionate decision” to euthanize him..His story, the zoo said, will continue to serve as a reminder of the need to coexist responsibly with wildlife. Staff are now turning their attention to his longtime habitat mate, Khutzmateen, known as Khutzy, who is also in the final stage of her life and receiving comfort care.“Skoki will be deeply missed,” the zoo said in its statement, adding his impact on wildlife and the community “will never be forgotten.”