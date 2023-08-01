Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Calgary Zoo said its African lion, Aslan, 12, passed away due to health issues on Monday.
“Saying goodbye to the animals we love and care for is never easy, but it is especially heartbreaking when the loss is unexpected,” said the Calgary Zoo in a Tuesday statement.
“Lions are a social species and our Animal Care, Health and Welfare (ACHW) Team will be carefully monitoring Baruti, Mali, and Sabi, following the sudden loss of a member of their pride.”
The Calgary Zoo said its ACHW team noted a change in Aslan’s behaviour on Monday.
As with many elderly big cats, it said he had been diagnosed with kidney and cardiac disease and had been under close observation by his dedicated care team and veterinary staff since that time.
Due to the concerns about the rapid onset of his symptoms, its ACHW team conducted a veterinary exam under anesthesia to determine the cause of these changes. While the anesthesia and examination went well, initial diagnosis determined his kidney disease had worsened since his last exam and caused him to die during recovery.
The Calgary Zoo acknowledged it will not know Aslan’s cause of death until an autopsy is completed, and it will share more information when it knows more.
Aslan and his brother, Baruti, came to the Calgary Zoo from the Smithsonian National Zoological Park in 2012 when they were two years old. They have lived at the Zoo since then, being joined by lionesses Mali and Sabi in 2019.
The median life expectancy for lions in human care is 16.9 years.
The Calgary Zoo said its community “will be as saddened by this news as we are.”
“Aslan will be greatly missed by staff, volunteers, visitors, and our online community,” it said.
The Calgary Zoo had to say goodbye to its male Bactrian camel Ollie, 11, in the Exploration Asia zone on July 24.
(5) comments
They did it.
Posted April 7, 2022 10:28 am By Radana Williams Global News
"Calgary zoo animals get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine"
So many of the Zoo’s prisoners have died since I read about them vaxxing them.
Given the number of recent incidents at the Zoo, I suggest it is time for an independent investigation into the Zoo's management.
JoeCalgary. I have been thinking the same thing for a couple of years now...
"had been diagnosed with kidney and cardiac disease"---Was the lion jabbed? I recall that zoos went crazy jabbing their poor animals with the vax, even though the systems and bodies between people and the zoo animals are so vastly different. But they apparently followed "the science". Not sure what level of grade that science was.
