Aslan lion

The Calgary Zoo is mourning Aslan's death. 

The Calgary Zoo said its African lion, Aslan, 12, passed away due to health issues on Monday. 

“Saying goodbye to the animals we love and care for is never easy, but it is especially heartbreaking when the loss is unexpected,” said the Calgary Zoo in a Tuesday statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

JGL
JGL

They did it.

Posted April 7, 2022 10:28 am By Radana Williams Global News

"Calgary zoo animals get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine"

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

So many of the Zoo’s prisoners have died since I read about them vaxxing them.

Report Add Reply
JoeCalgary
JoeCalgary

Given the number of recent incidents at the Zoo, I suggest it is time for an independent investigation into the Zoo's management.

Report Add Reply
Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

JoeCalgary. I have been thinking the same thing for a couple of years now...

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

"had been diagnosed with kidney and cardiac disease"---Was the lion jabbed? I recall that zoos went crazy jabbing their poor animals with the vax, even though the systems and bodies between people and the zoo animals are so vastly different. But they apparently followed "the science". Not sure what level of grade that science was.

Report Add Reply

