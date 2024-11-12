Calgary Zoo mourns sudden loss of beloved young gorilla Eyare

Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo officials have announced the sudden passing of Eyare, a beloved two-year-old female western lowland gorilla, after an accident earlier Tuesday. Eyare was injured while moving between secured spaces behind the scenes, and despite rapid intervention by the zoo’s Animal Care, Health & Welfare team, she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.The zoo will conduct a full investigation, including a necropsy, to determine if adjustments are needed to prevent similar incidents in the future. Meanwhile, the African Rainforest Building will remain closed for the rest of the day as Eyare’s caregivers and fellow gorillas begin the grieving process. The zoo’s dedicated gorilla team will be closely monitoring the troop in the coming days to provide additional support during this challenging time.Eyare was born at the zoo in 2022, the first offspring of Jasiri and Dossi, and quickly captured the hearts of her caretakers and visitors alike with her playful and curious personality. Her impact on the zoo community was profound, and her loss has deeply saddened staff, volunteers, and zoo patrons.“Saying goodbye to the animals we love and care for is never easy, but it is especially difficult when the loss is unexpected,” zoo representatives said in a statement. “Our tiny troop member will be remembered for her playful spirit and curious nature, and she will be deeply missed by all across the zoo and our community.”