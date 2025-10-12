Calgary zoo turns invasive shrubs into giraffe snacks with NCC

Calgary’s giraffes got a tasty treat last month thanks to a creative partnership between the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo and the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC).On September 18, staff and volunteers from NCC, along with Vermilion Energy, removed invasive caragana shrubs from a conservation easement property east of Calgary. Instead of letting the leafy branches go to waste, a truckload was delivered to the zoo, where the giraffes happily feasted on the fresh browse.“Enrichment is essential for the well-being of animals like our giraffes,” said Jennifer Godwin, Animal Care Manager (Asia/Savannah). “Fresh browse is one of their favourites, and receiving it through a partnership like this adds extra meaning. It’s a wonderful example of how working together can support wildlife here at the zoo and in nature.”.For NCC, the project tackled invasive species while giving volunteers hands-on conservation experience. “It’s a great way to connect people with nature and show that even small actions can make a big difference,” said Keltie Manolakas, NCC’s Director of Conservation Engagement in Alberta.The initiative is part of NCC’s Conservation Volunteers program, which engages individuals and corporate partners in stewardship activities that protect Alberta’s landscapes.